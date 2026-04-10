Minnesota classic cars: Proposed weekend driving bill stalls, no hearings held

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are not moving forward with a bill that would change when classic cars can be driven. The proposed law would have allowed classic vehicles more flexibility on weekends. Current law still restricts classic cars with collector plates from general transportation use.



Questions about classic car rules have been pouring into the FOX 9 newsroom, but it turns out there’s no immediate change coming for Minnesota collectors and the bill was intended to expand the freedom to drive them.

Classic car driving restrictions explained

What we know:

Lawmakers are not advancing a bill this year that would have changed when classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles can be on the road. The proposal would have let classic vehicles drive anytime on weekends, but limited weekday use for traveling to and from shows.

Rep. Meg Luger-Nikolai, who authored the bill, said it was intended to give collectors more freedom. "Anyone who applies for a collector plate right now affirms to the Department of Public Safety that the car is maintained only as a collector’s item," she told us. "In fact, purchasers of the plates have to sign an affidavit saying that they will not use the cars in general transportation."

Current law says classic vehicles with collector plates cannot be used for general transportation. The bill aimed to change that for weekends.

Rep. Luger-Nikolai said, "It is important to note that if you buy a regular plate, you can take a classic car anywhere you want, any day you want, and at any time of day. Had (my bill) been heard and passed, the classic plate you purchase would also have enabled you to drive around in daylight hours on weekends — as well as to shows, parades, and club activities at any time."

No changes for classic car owners this year

Why you should care:

Many classic car owners are worried about restrictions, but there will be no changes to the rules this year. The bill has not had any committee hearings and will not move forward in 2026.

The conversation about updating the law could continue in future legislative sessions, according to the bill’s author.

Classic car enthusiasts can continue to use their vehicles under the same rules as before, with no new limits or expansions in place for now.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if or when lawmakers will revisit the proposal to expand driving times for classic vehicles in future sessions.