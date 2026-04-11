Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival: Showcasing global and local cinema

The Brief The 45th Annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival runs through Sunday, April 19, 2026. More than 230 films, special guests, and events are featured at venues across the metro area. The full MSPIFF lineup can be found at MSPiff.org.



Movie lovers have plenty to celebrate as the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) brings global cinema and special events to the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival brings films, events and special guests to venues across the city

Timeline:

The festival is showcasing more than 230 films from around the world, along with parties, panels, and filmmaker conversations. Most events are happening at The Main Cinema in Minneapolis, with additional screenings at Edina Theatre, the Capri in North Minneapolis, and other local venues.

Dean Cundey, the acclaimed cinematographer behind Jurassic Park, Apollo 13, and the Halloween films, is this year’s special guest. He’ll join a conversation about his career at DeLaSalle High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, and take part in a Q&A after a special Jurassic Park screening at 6:30 p.m. the same day at The Main Cinema.

The festival’s closing night film, Prince & The New Power Generation: Live at Glam Slam, will be shown at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 at The Main Cinema. The screening features newly discovered footage from a 1992 concert at Prince’s Minneapolis club, described as a "sweaty, sold-out, last-minute show that captures the sheer joy and sense of endless possibility that came to define this era."

MSPIFF’s closing night party will follow at Riverplace Atrium at 43 SE Main Street in Minneapolis.

The world premiere of Wild West Bank Sound is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 at The Main Cinema. The film explores the West Bank neighborhood’s rich musical legacy, featuring rare archival footage and stories from artists who shaped the area’s sound.

The festival continues through Sunday, offering both local and international stories, and a chance for moviegoers to connect with filmmakers and each other.

Big picture view:

MSPIFF has grown into a major cultural event, drawing film fans and industry insiders from across Minnesota and beyond. With a mix of premieres, retrospectives, and community events, the festival highlights the Twin Cities’ role as a creative hub.

Why you should care:

The festival is a rare opportunity to see films that might not otherwise screen locally, meet filmmakers, and celebrate the region’s vibrant arts scene. Whether you’re a die-hard film buff or just looking for something new, MSPIFF’s lineup has something for everyone.

More information can be found on the festival's website.