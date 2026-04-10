Minnesota magic mushrooms: Medical psilocybin bill advances

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering three bills that would legalize psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, to varying degrees. A Senate committee discussed decriminalizing psilocybin for adults, but support is stronger for a medical program moving to the House veterans committee. The proposed medical program would have strict regulations and limited enrollment, with bipartisan support but no immediate passage expected.



Lawmakers at the Capitol are weighing how far to go on legalizing magic mushrooms, with several proposals in play and strong testimony from veterans and doctors.

Senate committee discusses decriminalization and medical use

What we know:

A Senate committee heard a proposal to decriminalize psilocybin for anyone 21 and older, but that bill appears unlikely to advance right now. Instead, there is growing support for a medical program, which is set to be discussed in the House veterans committee next week.

Federal law still classifies psilocybin as a Schedule 1 substance, meaning it is considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. However, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has promised to clear the way for psychedelic therapy by this year.

Lawmakers are not considering other psychedelics like ketamine or LSD at this time. Recent studies have shown psilocybin may help people with certain treatment-resistant conditions.

Rep. Andy Smith, a Democrat from Rochester, said, "The big three with psilocybin are PTSD, depression and substance use disorder."

A long line of people, including several veterans, shared personal stories with lawmakers about how psilocybin has helped them.

Stefan Egan, a Chisago County veteran, said: "Unlike many of my brothers and sisters in arms, I was provided with the opportunity to use psilocybin in a therapeutic manner, albeit from the illicit market, but therapeutic nonetheless. Without that access, I wouldn't be here," said Egan.

Medical program would have strict rules

Why you should care:

The proposed Minnesota medical program would have much stronger guardrails than the state's medical cannabis program. Only up to 1,000 people could register in the first three years. Both patients and facilities would need licenses, and medical professionals would be required to be present during almost all treatments.

Doctors who have conducted clinical trials say psilocybin works by helping people process emotions and trauma.

Addiction medicine specialist Dr. Patty Dickmann: "Most of the time when people struggle with addiction, it's their numbing emotions. They want to avoid feelings. And this actually does the opposite. It allows people to go deeper, to process through traumas, to help feel unstuck," said Dickmann.

Doctors who testified said they have not seen any cases of addiction related to psilocybin.

The medical program has bipartisan support, but lawmakers say it may still be a year away from passing.

Big picture view:

The discussion at the Capitol reflects a national shift in attitudes toward psychedelic therapy. While federal law still prohibits psilocybin, some leaders are pushing for change, and Minnesota is considering a cautious approach focused on medical use.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when or if any of the bills will pass, or how the federal government might respond if Minnesota legalizes psilocybin for medical use.