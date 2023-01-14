One person killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park

article

A person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning.

Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split.

Upon arrival, authorities found a person ejected from the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The highway was shut down, and police diverted traffic until investigators arrived.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's preliminary report, a 55-year-old driver from Blaine was heading on 610 when the vehicle went off the road, entered the center median and started rolling.

The report states that the person was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and road conditions were dry. Police did not say whether anyone else was inside the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. Additional information is expected to be released on Sunday.