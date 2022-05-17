1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m.

A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a 2014 Kia Sorento at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 36, the driver then exited at Dale Street, drove through the intersection and back onto the entrance ramp to Highway 36, before hitting a grassy area and rolling the vehicle, the State Patrol says.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The State Patrol says the investigation is ongoing and that the driver may have been impaired.