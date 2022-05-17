Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
17
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Roseville
FOX 9

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m. 

A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a 2014 Kia Sorento at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 36, the driver then exited at Dale Street, drove through the intersection and back onto the entrance ramp to Highway 36, before hitting a grassy area and rolling the vehicle, the State Patrol says.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The State Patrol says the investigation is ongoing and that the driver may have been impaired. 