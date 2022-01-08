One dead, four hospitalized after Itasca County crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday has left a man dead and four others injured in Itasca County.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 25-year-old man was driving a Saturn going south on Highway 46 Friday morning when he lost control and entered into the northbound lane near County Road 140 when he collided in a "t-bone style" crash with a Toyota Tundra, which had four occupants.



The four people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.



The driver of the Saturn was killed in the crash. He was identified as Jacob Jeffrey Starck, from Deer River.



The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, the state patrol said.

