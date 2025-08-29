Somali community leader Omar Jamal arrested by ICE officials Friday

The Brief Omar Jamal was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Minneapolis on Friday. Department of Homeland Security officials say he has an extensive criminal record, and was due to be deported in 2011, but never was. Meanwhile, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office confirms he joined the department as a civilian Community Service Officer in 2020 and "has played an integral role in helping us liaison with the Somali community in Minnesota" since then.



Twin Cities Somali community advocate Omar Jamal was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Minneapolis on Friday.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Jamal was arrested, saying in a statement that, "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals."

According to the DHS officials, Jamal’s criminal history includes "assault, a court-ordered restraining order from his wife and children, three counts of fraud, and two counts of making a fraudulent statement."

Jamal was first issued a final order of removal in 2011, but was not deported at that time, DHS confirms with FOX 9.

Jamal’s attorney, Abdiqani Jabane, confirms that he is currently being held at the Freeborn County Jail in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

"Mr. Jamal has devoted decades to serving Minnesota’s Somali-American community and strengthening trust with law enforcement. We are engaged with ICE and will pursue all lawful remedies to protect his rights and secure his release," Jabane said in a statement.

In a statement to FOX 9, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says Jamal joined the department as a civilian Community Service Officer in 2020, while noting that he "has played an integral role in helping us liaison with the Somali community in Minnesota, which has the largest population of Somalis in the country. He’s done a great job in that role."