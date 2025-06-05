Twin Cities Somali community leader speaks about Trump travel ban

The Brief President Donald Trump’s travel ban goes into effect Monday. 12 countries are on the list, including Somalia. Minnesota is home to more than 86,000 Somali immigrants. Foreign nationals who have been granted immigration or travel visas will be exempt from the ban.



President Donald Trump’s travel ban will go into effect Monday, and 12 countries are on the list, including Somalia. Minnesota is home to more than 86,000 Somali immigrants. One Twin Cities Somali community leader says he’s not surprised by Trump’s travel ban.

Trump's travel ban includes Somalia

What we know:

On Wednesday, President Trump put a travel ban in place, citing national security concerns. The Trump Administration says the countries in the ban don’t have secure systems to screen people for passports or visas. And that a number of people stay in the U.S. past their visa’s expiration.

Somali leader feels community is targeted

What they're saying:

"There is fear, there is disappointment, there is and mostly will be felt for those who are way back, who are waiting to be resettled here and in other countries. You know because they are the ones who have been in line. They have been vetted. They have been fingerprinted. They are ready to move here, but there's been delays because of such executive actions," said Hassanen Mohamed, the Executive Director of Minnesota Somali Community Center.

What's next:

Foreign nationals who have been granted immigration or travel visas will be exempt from the ban. President Trump issued a travel ban during his first term.

And just like eight years ago, legal challenges are expected. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld that first travel ban, ruling that presidents do have substantial power to regulate immigration.