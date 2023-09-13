Olivia Rodrigo bringing ‘Guts’ tour to Minnesota in 2024

article

Olivia Rodrigo is stopping in St. Paul as part of the world tour for her second album "Guts".

The Grammy award-winning artist’s world tour will kick off on Feb. 21, 2024, in Palm Springs, California, with planned stops in Europe and North America. She will make her way to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Fans in North America who want to grab tickets are being asked to register ahead of time to "help block bots. Reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show," a press release reads.

Registration is open now on Ticketmaster until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. If selected, fans will receive a code to buy tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21. To register, click here.