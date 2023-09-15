Oktoberfest celebrations kick off in Twin Cities

This weekend, Oktoberfest is kicking off, both in Germany and here in Minnesota.

Oktoberfest is known for beer, pretzels, sausage, and live music- but it actually got its start as a wedding reception and celebration about 200 years ago. Keeping up with that tradition, couples will be able to renew their vows on Saturday at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. They can also participate in a ceremonial keg tapping.

It's just one of the many celebrations happening over the next two weeks in the Twin Cities and beyond.