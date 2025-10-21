O.J. Simpson’s former bodyguard insists Bloomington police had confession recording

The Brief Iroc Avelli, O.J. Simpson’s former bodyguard, claims to have an audio recording of the late football star confessing to the 1994 murders. Avelli, 58, claims that Bloomington police had a thumb drive that contained the confession recording; investigators said they never found it. The thumb drive was one of six seized as evidence in an assault investigation involving Avelli in 2022.



A former bodyguard for O.J. Simpson on Tuesday said he had an audio recording of the late football star confessing to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her friend, but refused to play it.

What happened:

In a news conference at his attorney’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Iroc Avelli claimed to have an audio recording of Simpson confessing to the June 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

But he refused to play it, citing an ongoing federal drug investigation.

In addition to claiming he had Simpson’s confession on tape, Avelli spent about a half hour recounting his days as a gang member and cocaine dealer and spoke about his various prison stints. He also said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, in part because he claims Simpson told him how he committed the murders.

He claimed Bloomington police had a confession recording. Investigators never found it.

The backstory:

In June 2024, two months after Simpson’s death, Los Angeles police detectives alerted Bloomington police that they may have an audio recording of Simpson’s confession.

But after a forensic review, the department said it did not have it.

Bloomington police seized a backpack and other evidence as part of an assault investigation involving Avelli in 2022. Simpson, who was acquitted of the murders in October 1995, but later found civilly liable for them, maintained his innocence until his death in April 2024.

What they're saying:

Bloomington police said Tuesday that they were not aware of the news conference in California and did not have a comment.