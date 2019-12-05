Obituary: Plymouth man dies "after the Vikings allowed 17 unanswered points"

article

A newspaper obituary for an 86-year-old Plymouth, Minn. man says he died after the Vikings’ Monday Night Football woes this week.

In the Thursday edition of the Star Tribune, an obituary for the late John J. Ford said he died after Minnesota’s rough performance on Monday Night Football.

“Ford, John J. Age 86 of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by family on December 2nd after the Vikings allowed 17 unanswered points," reads the sentence.

The obituary said Ford loved the Vikings.

Ford was survived by his wife, three daughters, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and his sister. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.