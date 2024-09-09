Oakdale police officer lawfully used force during March standoff

article

The Brief The Washington County Attorney's Office has concluded that the officer who shot at a man during a standoff in Oakdale acted lawfully. The man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after firing shots at officers during the standoff. The man was not struck by the round fired by the officer.



The officer who fired a shot at a man during an hours-long standoff in Oakdale acted lawfully in his use of force, the Washington County Attorney's Office determined.

What happened?

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the deadly use of force by Oakdale Police Officer Andrew Dickman against 25-year-old Davione Leeante Malone.

According to the BCA, on March 11, a 911 caller said Malone was threatening a woman with a gun. The woman's friend called 911 after she texted saying she needed help. Malone was barred from contacting the woman by a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder for firing shots at Oakdale police

The woman was in a car with her one-year-old granddaughter and Malone, the BCA report says. Responding officers found the car in a parking lot in Oakdale, and they attempted to surround Malone, but he fled the scene.

Some officers pursued Malone, while others went to the home of the woman, where Malone was thought to be heading.

Malone pulled into the Oakdale home, and Officer Dickman and another officer pulled in behind him. But as the two officers were pulling into the driveway, Malone got out of his car without putting it in park and fired a shot toward Officer Dickman while he was still in his squad car.

Officer Dickman then fired one round toward Malone, through the windshield of his squad car. Malone then ran into the house after not being hit by the gunshot.

The woman and child got out of the car and ran to waiting officers for safety, the report said.

A several-hour standoff then ensued, during which Malone fired three more shots out an open window from the home toward officers.

SWAT responded and eventually took Malone into custody.

The woman was interviewed by authorities, and she said Malone's mood "changed" throughout the day, and she knew she was in danger. She told Malone she needed to take her granddaughter home, but Malone drove them to the parking lot where police first responded.

The woman told officers Malone started saying things like "I'm tired of them following me," and "I'll die before I go back to prison." Then Malone fled the parking lot.

What is Malone charged with?

The Washington County Attorney's Office has charged Malone with two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, four counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a police officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The charges remain pending.

What they're saying

"Mr. Malone fired multiple rounds at police officers who were protecting a vulnerable woman and child," Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said. "The use of violence—and especially firearms—against police officers is completely unacceptable. These officers were simply trying to do their jobs and go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Instead, their lives were needlessly placed in grave danger. I am grateful to the work of Officer Dickman and his colleagues for their valor and skill in apprehending the shooter. My office will do everything we can to ensure that justice is done."