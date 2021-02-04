Number of Minnesotans vaccinated against COVID-19 tops total number of infections

The number of Minnesotans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has now topped the number of COVID-19 infections in the state.

As of Feb. 2, 475,200 Minnesotans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—11% of the state’s adult population, according to the latest state Department of Health data. A total of 128,694 people are fully inoculated.

More than 21% of Minnesota seniors have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

READ NEXT: Minnesota announces changes to statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MDH reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the state since last March to 465,176.

The 1,410 newly reported cases were out of 50,333 tests—a 2.8% positivity rate. Minnesota’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Minnesota reports 4 straight days of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-September

Seventeen more deaths in Minnesota have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll from the coronavirus to 6,251.

Nine of the 17 deaths reported on Thursday were in the Twin Cities metro. Nine of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one was in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one was in a jail or prison.

The deaths included two people in their 50s. The rest of the people who died were age 60 or older.

There are currently 369 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, compared to 442 the week before. Of those 369 patients, 82 are in the ICU.