Minnesota reports 4 straight days of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-September

Minnesota health officials reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths Wednesday. It is the first time since mid-September the state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases a day for four straight days.

The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed 463,766 cases of the coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began. A total of 6,234 Minnesota have died from the disease.

The 669 newly reported cases were out of 21,408 tests—a 3.1% positivity rate. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reported Tuesday the state’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate is now 4.4% and has remained below 5% for the past several days. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Of the 24 deaths reported on Wednesday, 13 were in the Twin Cities metro. Five of the people who died were in their 50s, while the rest were 65 and older.

Fourteen of the 24 deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one was in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one was in a jail or prison.

Advertisement

There are currently 379 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, down nearly 100 from this time last week. Of those 379 patients, 77 are in the ICU.

Minnesota has now administered more than half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Feb. 1, 458,651 Minnesotans have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 122,597 are fully inoculated.

More than 20% of seniors in Minnesota have now received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

READ NEXT: MDH searching for Phase 1A health care workers who haven’t been vaccinated yet