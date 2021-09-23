Number of Minnesota schools reporting COVID-19 outbreaks jumps from 26 to 96 in 1 week

The number of Minnesota schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks has skyrocketed from 26 to 96 in the last week, a 269% increase.

Large schools across the Twin Cities area on the list include Edison Senior High, Shakopee High School, Stillwater Area High School, Blaine High School and others. Edison temporarily moved to distance learning earlier this week due to the number of students in the school who had been exposed to other students who had tested positive for COVID-19.

View the full list of schools on the Minnesota Department of Health's Cases and Exposure list here.

MDH considers schools with outbreaks as those with five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff who were in the school building while infectious during a two-week period. MDH says five or more cases among school or staff indicates likely transmission in a school.

Advertisement

The reported school cases do not necessarily mean the people got COVID-19 from being at school nor does it mean the school has ongoing transmission. MDH updates the list on Thursdays. Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from the list.