NTSB Report: Terry Dolan didn't respond to low altitude alert from Anoka airport

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday in the Brooklyn Park plane crash that killed U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan. Minutes before the plane crashed, Dolan didn't respond to low altitude alerts from the Anoka County/Blaine Airport control tower. The report says no mechanical anomalies were found with the airframe or engine during the onsite examination or wreckage layout.



The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released its preliminary investigation of the Brooklyn Park plane crash that killed U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan.

Dolan, the pilot, was the sole occupant of the plane that crashed on March 29 in Brooklyn Park. The report shows he failed to reciprocate communication with the Anoka County Airport control tower on low altitude alerts minutes before the plane crashed.

What happened

What we know:

The crash report shows the plane initially departed from Naples, Fla., and flew to Des Moines, Iowa to refuel. The plane then headed towards the Anoka County/Blaine Airport.

Preliminary information shows Dolan initially contacted the Anoka County Airport control tower and reported he was inbound for a landing approach. The control tower asked Dolan to verify that he had the current weather information, and then got landing clearance. Dolan repeated the landing clearance, and said he had weather information.

Dolan doesn't respond to control tower

Why you should care:

About four minutes later, the control tower issued a low altitude alert to Dolan, and got no response. About three minutes after that, the control tower tried to contact Dolan again, with no response.

The plane left Des Moines, Iowa, at 11:12 a.m., and crashed at 12:21 p.m. About five nautical miles from the runway threshold, the report says the plane’s airspeed and descent rate rapidly increased, followed by a left turn. The plane then hit trees before hitting a Brooklyn Park home.

Main wreckage found in basement

Local perspective:

The report says the main wreckage from the plane was found in the basement of the home, and covered in debris. Fragments of the left wing were found suspended in the trees and on the ground below in broken tree limbs. Other portions of the plane were found on the residence.

No mechanical anomalies

What they're saying:

The report says no mechanical anomalies were found with the airframe or engine during the onsite examination or wreckage layout. The plane’s damage was consistent with impact forces and post impact fire.