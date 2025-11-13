Are the northern lights possible again Thursday night in MN?

The Brief The northern lights were visible on Tuesday and Wednesday night in Minnesota. If conditions are right, the northern lights could be visible again on Thursday.



The northern lights put on a spectacular show earlier this week, and while it’s still possible to grab a glimpse on Thursday, it likely won’t be as bright.

Northern lights forecast

On Tuesday, the northern lights made a dazzling appearance across much of the U.S., but light cloud cover on Wednesday night reduced their vibrancy and visibility for some in Minnesota. While skies will be clear overnight Thursday, the forecast to see the northern light has tapered back a bit.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center latest report said that Wednesday was likely the last opportunity for G3 (strong) and G4 (severe) levels before conditions wane. A G3 storm watch is still in effect for Nov. 13, and a G1 watch for Nov. 14, meaning it could be possible to see the northern light, if the conditions are right.

Here are photos of the aurora in Minnesota this week:

Tips for seeing the aurora

What you can do:

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.

It’s generally better to go north.

To have the best opportunity to see them, get as far away from city lights as possible. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.

Spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.

The latest northern light forecast can be found on NOAA’s Space Weather website.

Here are tips for capturing the aurora on your phone.