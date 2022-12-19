North Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead, man in custody for questioning

A shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday night left one man dead, and a person police believe knew him in custody.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a home with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died shortly thereafter.

One man has been taken into custody by police for questioning following the shooting. Preliminary information indicates that the man in custody and the victim were known to each other.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim after a cause of death is determined.