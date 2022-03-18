North Mpls convenience store shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

article

A North Minneapolis shooting outside a convenience store has left one critically injured.

Around 8 p.m. Friday night Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to ShotSpotter activations and multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunfire around the 5600 block of Penn Avenue North.

Upon arrival officers identified a man in his 20s with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. He has since been transported to the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting occurred in the parking lot and the victim initially ran into a nearby business when a potential male suspect was seen running from the scene.

Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division continue to process the scene and collect evidence. Investigators spoke with potential witnesses and continue to gather surveillance video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.