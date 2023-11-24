North Minneapolis apartment shooting leaves one dead on Black Friday

A shooting in an apartment building in North Minneapolis left one person dead on Black Friday.

Around 2:58 p.m. Minneapolis Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on the 2600 block of West Broadway Ave.

In the apartment, police located a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows an altercation escalated into violence prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made yet, and the incident remains an active investigation.