Noah Kahan announces Xcel Energy Center tour date

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has announced a stop in St. Paul as part of his upcoming tour.

Following successful 2022 and 2023 tours for his album Stick Season, Kahan announced his 2024 We’ll all Be Here Forever tour dates that include a date at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The 32-date tour kicks off in Vancouver on March 26, and will bring the artist overseas as well, including dates in Dublin, London, Paris and more.

Tickets will be available during a general sale starting on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.