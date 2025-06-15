No Kings protest at MN State Capitol draws thousands hours after lawmaker shootings

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol said about 25,000 people were at the Minnesota State Capitol during the No Kings protest on Saturday. The No Kings coalition said 80,000 people gathered at the capitol to "speak out for democracy." Protesters still attended the rally despite Minnesota State Patrol officials asking the public not to as the manhunt for the lawmaker shooting suspect continues.



The No Kings protest at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul drew tens of thousands of people despite law enforcement officials asking the public not to attend the rally following the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers.

Some events were canceled out of caution following the fatal shooting of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and the injuring of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. As of Sunday morning, the shooting suspect Vance Boelter is still not in custody.

Minnesota No Kings protest

Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opp Expand

Big picture view:

Protesters marched to the Minnesota State Capitol around noon on Saturday, where several local leaders and activists gave speeches to "reject authoritarianism," according to the No Kings website.

The Minnesota State Patrol said there were about 25,000 people at the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.

Meanwhile, organizers of the No Kings Coalition shared attendance numbers that are more than three times the size of the state patrol's estimate, saying, "Amid this day of horrific political violence, we are grateful that 80,000 Minnesotans chose to come to our State Capitol, gathering together in peace. As we grieve the assassinations of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and the wounding of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, we will continue to stand up for democracy. We will not bow down to any king. We will not give in to intimidation. We will stand up for our community and our country."

Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke about the lawmaker shootings during the rally, saying that Rep. Hortman "fought for her people, she stood with people, she was a powerful political leader, but she was also a compassionate and kind person."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was set to speak at the rally, but did not attend after delivering news that Rep. Hortman and her husband had been assassinated after being shot in Brooklyn Park.