No curfew for Minneapolis, St. Paul Friday following quieter night

There will not be a curfew in Minneapolis or St. Paul Friday.

The news comes after a curfew was in effect in Minneapolis Wednesday night and in both cities Thursday night following unrest after the death of a man downtown on Wednesday.

The man, who was suspected in a deadly shooting earlier in the afternoon, turned the gun on himself as officers closed in on him on Nicollet Mall,

However, rumors that spread online said police had shot the man. Those rumors led to a crowd gathering near the scene and ultimately looting, windows smashed in the area, and several fires being set in the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey immediately imposed a curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday and Walz activated the National Guard.

State and city leaders upped the police presence in the area for Thursday night and declared a curfew for both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Authorities say at least 79 people were arrested Thursday night, most for curfew violations, during what was overall a much quieter night than the previous.