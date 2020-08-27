At least 79 people arrested in Minneapolis overnight, most for curfew violations

article

At least 79 people were arrested overnight Thursday as police, state troopers and soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard patrolled Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol said state troopers and Department of Natural Resources officers made 49 arrests, mostly for curfew violations although one was for under 21 consumption. The State Patrol said several knives were confiscated, but no injuries were reported.

As of 9:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department reported they had made 30 arrests.

The increased law enforcement response comes after unrest on Wednesday following the death of a man in downtown.

Police say the man, who was suspected in a deadly shooting earlier in the afternoon, turned the gun on himself as officers closed in on him on Nicollet Mall.

However, rumors that spread online said police had shot the man. Those rumors led to a crowd gathering near the scene and ultimately looting, windows smashed in the area, and several fires being set in the city.

In response, state and city leaders upped the police presence for the night, while a curfew was declared in both Minneapolis and St. Paul for the night. With Mayor Frey and Governor Walz sending a clear message on Thursday: If you are on the streets past 8 p.m., you will face arrest.

So far Thursday night, FOX 9 crews have seen people taken into custody for curfew violations but no other problems in downtown.