No charges in deadly police shooting of 21-year-old Brooklyn Center, Minnesota man last August

None of the officers involved in the August 2019 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Brooklyn Center, Minnesota man will face charges, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday.

"We are saddened by the death of Mr. Dimock-Heisler and we have extended our sympathies to his grandfather and grandmother who have raised him since age six,” Freeman wrote in a press release. “However, the four Brooklyn Center police officers who initially responded to the scene used de-escalation tactics and seemed to have calmed down Mr. Dimock-Heisler. Even when he sprang from his chair, grabbed a knife and attempted to stab one of the officers, three officers fired their Tasers, with no effect. Then, and only then, did they fire their guns.”

According to Freeman’s findings, officers responded to the home Kobe Dimock-Heisler lived at with his grandmother and grandfather on August 31, 2019 on a report of a domestic assault taking place involving a knife.

Responding officers who arrived on scene spoke with Dimock-Heisler’s grandfather outside of the home, he explained the situation had calmed down. Officers said they needed to go inside the house assess the situation.

It was inside the home, while officers were trying to speak to Dimock-Heisler that he lunged at his grandmother with a knife.

It was during the ensuing struggles with officers that two Brooklyn Center officers, Cody Turner and Brandon Akers, each fired three shots, killing Dimock-Heisler.

All of the officers involved were wearing body cameras that showed “a very quick and chaotic scene once Mr. Dimock-Heisler sprang from his chair,” Freeman wrote.

Freeman worked with two prosecutors to conclude Turner and Akers did not violate the law and “acted to protect themselves and their partners from apparent death or great bodily harm.”