Minneapolis shooting injures 2, including 'innocent bystander' working for local business on Nicollet Mall

The Brief A shooting on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis left two people injured, but police say they are expected to survive. Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting. The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall.



Minneapolis police say a shooting on Nicollet Mall left two people injured, but they are expected to survive after being brought to the hospital.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old man, was working for a private business in the area when he was shot.

The full news conference can be viewed above.

What we know:

Police say they responded to the shooting at the intersection of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall at about 8:24 a.m. on Friday.

Officers then found two men with gunshot wounds that were described as non-life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect left before officers arrived, but a suspect was arrested later in the day.

Dig deeper:

During a news conference on Friday afternoon, police say investigators determined a 25-year-old man was meeting the suspect when that meeting escalated to gunfire.

A 44-year-old man who was working for one of the businesses in the area was also shot. Police describe him as an "innocent bystander."

Officers say they then tracked the suspect to an apartment in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue South, where they set up a perimeter and called for the suspect to come out. The suspect was then arrested.

Police say they obtained a warrant and searched the apartment where they believe the suspect lived, and recovered a gun.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspect have not yet been shared.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Garrett Parten said Operation Safe Summer will go into effect next week, June 5, with teams in place to respond to shootings and homicides.

Operation Safe Summer also includes "identifying those who create the most harm in our communities and getting them off the street," Sgt. Parten said.

Sgt. Parten added that there are more officers on the force now than there were at this time last year.