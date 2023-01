Xcel Energy Center announced two new shows this summer: country duo Brooks & Dunn and rock group Nickleback.

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2023 tour will stop in St. Paul on June 3 and Nickleback’s Get Rollin’ tour will be in town on Aug. 3.

Tickets for both Brooks & Dunn and Nickleback go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.