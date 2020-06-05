Mall of America set to reopen stores on Wednesday, June 10

On the same day, Minnesota is set to drop more restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the Mall of America is set to reopen for the first time in months.

The mall says the mall is set to reopen on Wednesday, June 10. The mall closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns but was set to open up on June 1. However, unrest after the death of George Floyd forced the mall to pause its reopening.

As it opens, the Mall of America says it is planning to take steps to protect customers. Those include increased cleaning, reduced seating in the food court and common areas, reduced hours to support the cleaning efforts, more plexiglass dividers, and adding touchless hand sanitizer stations.

The mall is also putting floor markers to direct customers on how to socially distance.

For some stores, curbside pickup will also be made available to protect customers.

You can read more about the changes by clicking here.