New World Screwworm: Minnesota restricts dog and cat imports from affected states

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The Brief Minnesota is banning imports of dogs and cats from states with active New World Screwworm cases. New restrictions follow recent infestations found in Texas and New Mexico in early June. Animals that do not meet requirements will face extended quarantine and veterinary exams.



Minnesota is stepping up efforts to protect pets and livestock by tightening rules on animals coming from states where New World Screwworm (NWS) has been found.

New restrictions for animal imports from affected states

What we know:

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced that dogs and cats from states with active NWS infestations are now restricted from entering Minnesota, including a full ban on animals from sites with ongoing outbreaks.

Dr. Brian Hoefs, executive director of the Board and Minnesota’s State Veterinarian, said, "Protecting Minnesota’s animals from NWS is a top priority and imports of NWS-infested animals is the greatest risk to our state. Adding some small measures to existing import regulations is a simple way we can continue to reduce the risk of importing NWS while allowing imports to continue."

The new rules come after NWS maggots were found on animals in Texas and New Mexico in early June, with additional cases reported in Texas and tracked by the USDA.

The Board’s requirements for bringing dogs and cats into Minnesota from affected areas include a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within 72 hours before transport, proof of rabies vaccination, and an approved NWS treatment.

All animals will be quarantined for at least five days upon arrival, with Board staff checking that quarantine rules are followed.

If an animal does not meet the requirements, it will be quarantined for at least 10 days and examined by a licensed veterinarian, who must confirm the animal is free of NWS.

The new rules are in addition to international restrictions on animals from NWS-endemic areas that were published in April.

Animals entering the U.S. may also be subject to rules from the USDA and CDC.

Why you should care:

New World Screwworm infestations are caused by the larva of a fly that lays eggs in wounds or openings of warm-blooded animals, including pets, livestock, wildlife and even people.

The maggots feed on living tissue, which can lead to painful wounds, secondary infections and sometimes death if not treated quickly.

Minnesota’s new rules aim to prevent the spread of this dangerous pest and protect both animals and the people who care for them.

The Board urges anyone importing pets to Minnesota to follow the updated guidelines and report any signs of NWS during quarantine.