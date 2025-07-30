New study examines how wakesurfing affects Minnesota’s lakes

The Brief A highly anticipated study explores the impact that power boats, including those used for wakesurfing, have on Minnesota’s lake beds. The study recommends wakesurfing boats should operate at depths of 20 feet or more to minimize impacts to the lake bed. The FOX 9 Investigators recently highlighted a growing push to ban or limit wakesurfing on potentially thousands of Minnesota lakes, citing environmental concerns.



A new study by the University of Minnesota examines the impact waves generated by wake boats can have on lake beds.

Studying wakesurfing effects on the environment

What we know:

While the study acknowledges that all boats have the potential to damage aquatic vegetation, researchers recommend that wake boats should only operate in "surfing mode" on lakes where the water depth is 20 feet or greater to minimize impacts on the lake bed.

Researchers with the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory conducted the multi-year study on Lake Minnetonka, using a variety of powerboats, underwater sensors and cameras.

The study found that turbulence from wake boats can stir up sediments in the water, releasing nutrients like phosphorus, which can lead to excessive algae growth and "adversely impacts lakes."

The study did not evaluate the long-term environmental impacts of boating activity on Minnesota lakes.

Dig deeper:

The first phase of the study, which was published in 2022, found wake boats need a distance of more than 500 feet to decrease waves similar to that of a standard recreational boat operating at 200 feet.

The study did not specifically evaluate the effects on the shoreline.

The backstory:

Wake boats are specially designed to sit deeper in the lake to displace more water and create a bigger, more surfable wave.

While many of Minnesota’s lakes have rules that regulate wakes, there is no state law that restricts wakesurfing. Efforts to restrict wakesurfing, including distance required from the shoreline, previously failed at the Minnesota Legislature.