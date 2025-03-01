New renters rights going into effect in Minneapolis March 1
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - New renter rights are going into effect Saturday in Minneapolis, in an effort to provide more protections for renters.
The City of Minneapolis has two new renter rights ordinances going to in effect Saturday, March 1.
The first new ordinance is an extended pre-eviction filing notice. Property owners are now required to give renters 30 days' notice of eviction, instead of the original 14 days.
The city says a pre-eviction notice must include what fees are due, a timeline for paying fees, and who you can pay. The 30 days start the day the property owner either mails or hand-delivers the notice to the renter.
After those 30 days, property owners can start the eviction process if a renter hasn't paid the total amount due, or doesn't move from the property.
The second new ordinance is mandatory disclosures from property owners.
Property owners are required to share new information about the condition of the building, share contact information for the property owner or manager to be able to receive notices and demands and more.
