New renters rights going into effect in Minneapolis March 1

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is implementing two new renters' rights ordinances, going into effect Saturday. One of the new ordinances is extending the pre-eviction filing notice to 30 days, instead of 14. Property owners will now be required to share information about the condition of the building, contact information and more.



New renter rights are going into effect Saturday in Minneapolis, in an effort to provide more protections for renters.

Minneapolis renters' rights

What they're saying:

The City of Minneapolis has two new renter rights ordinances going to in effect Saturday, March 1.

The first new ordinance is an extended pre-eviction filing notice. Property owners are now required to give renters 30 days' notice of eviction, instead of the original 14 days.

The city says a pre-eviction notice must include what fees are due, a timeline for paying fees, and who you can pay. The 30 days start the day the property owner either mails or hand-delivers the notice to the renter.

After those 30 days, property owners can start the eviction process if a renter hasn't paid the total amount due, or doesn't move from the property.

Resources for renters who are at risk of eviction can click here for information.

The second new ordinance is mandatory disclosures from property owners.

Property owners are required to share new information about the condition of the building, share contact information for the property owner or manager to be able to receive notices and demands and more.

For more information on Minneapolis renter rights, click here.