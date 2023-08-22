New Hope lifeguard pulls two boys to safety in matter of minutes

The New Hope pool is closed for the season now, but it is one of the hottest spots in town throughout the humid days of summer.

On one of those busy days in late June, lifeguard Laura Wiseman was patrolling near the diving board. Right after the lifeguard's 5 p.m. safety check, a young boy jumped into the water and started to struggle.

"Another kid behind him said, 'He can't swim, he can't swim!'", said Wiseman.

She jumped into the water and pulled that boy to safety. That's when she heard screams that another child was in trouble and was lying at the bottom of the pool.

For the second time in a matter of minutes, she jumped in the water, grabbing that boy out of the pool and immediately starting CPR.

She says it was all adrenaline and her years of training that kicked in.

"In terms of thinking or feeling anything... it's completely instinctual," said Wiseman.

Two other lifeguards also stepped in to help, as well as assistant pool manager Cassie Baker who called 911.

After being treated by emergency crews on scene, the boy was able to leave the pool on his own.

At a recent New Hope City Council meeting, the four pool employees were honored with a Chief's Commendation from New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt.

Now that the pool season is over, Wiseman will head back to college where she's studying pre-med and hopes to become a surgeon one day. She says she will be back working as a lifeguard at the New Hope pool next summer.