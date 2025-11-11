New Hope early morning house fire sends 2 to hospital

The Brief Two people are hospitalized after an early-morning house fire in New Hope. Authorities responded to the 8100 block of 38 ½ Avenue at about 6:12 a.m. One person was taken to North Memorial Hospital, while the other was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.



Authorities say two people are hospitalized after a house fire in New Hope early Tuesday morning.

New Hope house fire

What we know:

The West Metro Fire Department and New Hope police responded to a house fire at about 6:12 a.m. Tuesday on the 8100 block of 38 ½ Avenue North. When fire officials arrived, two people were removed from the home. One occupant was taken to North Memorial Hospital, and the other was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

What we don't know:

Their conditions are not known.

Fire cause under investigation

What's next:

What caused the fire is under investigation by both the West Metro Fire Department and state fire marshal.