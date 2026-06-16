New contract for deed removal law begins July 1 in Minnesota

The Brief A new law in Minnesota gives victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment a way to remove someone from a contract for deed. Under the law, people who have been making home payments and are victims can petition a court to end the other person’s interest in a property. The law applies to contracts for deed agreements entered into on or after July 1, 2026.



A new law aims to help Minnesotans facing abuse by giving them a legal path to remove someone from a contract for deed agreement.

New Minnesota contract for deed law

What we know:

Beginning July 1, 2026, a petitioner can ask a Minnesota court to end another person’s interest in a contract for deed if they have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment by that person.

The law requires that the person seeking removal has been making the home payments and that the abuser no longer lives at the property.

Dig deeper:

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Moller of District 40A in the north-central Twin Cities, also provides the official language needed to petition the court and requires certification by a qualified third party.

Why you should care:

If the person named in the petition does not respond within 21 days, the court must grant the request. If the case is contested, a hearing is required.

The law aims to give victims of abuse more control over their housing situation and a way to protect themselves from someone who has harmed them.

What's next:

The law only applies to contracts for deed agreements entered into on or after July 1, 2026.