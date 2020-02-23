New Brighton, Minnesota couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary at church where they met

A New Brighton, Minnesota couple celebrated a lifetime of love Sunday night.

They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with each other this weekend. Norman and Lois Anderson, 95 and 93 respectively, celebrated at the church where they met Sunday morning.

Norman and Lois Anderson on their wedding day 75 years ago Sunday.

