Nebraska man charged in violent carjacking spree in Bloomington, Shakopee

A Nebraska man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and carjacking, following a violent incident in Bloomington, Minn. on Sunday.

Nathan Mathias Sughroue, 31, is accused of carjacking two vehicles and stabbing a man at a gas station on June 16, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Authorities responded to a call about an attack at a gas station on West 98th Street at 1:02 p.m. They found the victim, whose clothes were soaked in blood, being helped by another man. The victim, who had been pumping gas, reported that Sughroue approached him, demanded his keys, and then attacked him with a knife. Sughroue allegedly drove away in the victim's car with the victim hanging out the door. The victim was either pushed or fell as the car started moving.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck, abdomen, and chest. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Security footage confirmed the details of the incident, police said, and officers later found the suspect’s belongings, including his photo ID, in a previously carjacked vehicle at the scene.

The crime spree began about 90 minutes earlier that day in Shakopee, where Sughroue allegedly carjacked a woman at knifepoint. He was apprehended in Robbinsdale after fleeing another car accident involving the stolen vehicle from Bloomington.

Sughroue faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree carjacking. He is currently in custody pending trial.