Nearly three weeks after hit and run crash, South St. Paul father remains hospitalized

As his son, Luke, continues to recover at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Paul Bollman is angry and confused over what happened the night of Jan. 27.

"It's too bad you could leave somebody like that on the side of the road and just drive off," sighed Paul.

Around 6:30 p.m., Luke was walking to get food along Concord Street in South St. Paul when he was suddenly hit by a vehicle that drove off. He was discovered lying in the street with severe injuries, including multiple broken bones, a punctured lung and brain bleeding. The father of one has been in the hospital ever since the accident, and now faces a long and difficult road to getting back to what he loves: hunting and fishing.

"He doesn't really comprehend he's even been in an accident," said Paul.

The hit-and-run crash could not have come at a worse time, too. Luke had just started a new job, so his health insurance hadn't kicked in yet. On top of that, his mother is battling lung cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"[With] Luke's accident and her starting chemo again... it's just a lot more stress in our family," said Paul, who is now asking the driver of the car that hit Luke and anyone who saw something that night to come forward.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical expenses.

South St. Paul Police tell FOX 9 they are still working to identify the vehicle that may have been involved in this crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to call them at 651-413-8300.