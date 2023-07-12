Nearly a year later, million-dollar lotto prize still unclaimed in Minnesota

Most people have a pretty good idea of what they would do if they won a million dollars. But right now, there may be a Minnesotan who has already won enough money to make all of their dreams come true, but they just might not know it yet.

Last year, a million-dollar Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of the 6 numbers (13, 36, 45, 57, 67) was sold at a Casey's gas station located at 7295 University Ave NE in Fridley. But in 348 days, no one has come forward to claim the huge prize.

"We normally don't see prizes this big (unclaimed). Typically, our unclaimed prizes tend to be those two, three four-dollar tickets that tend to get lost in your car or your junk drawer or run through the laundry," said Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock.

Casey's Good Stop in Fridley (FOX 9)

Prock says winners have a year to collect their money after winning. If it's not collected by then, the cash goes to the state's general fund.

So in just 16 days, instead of going in someone's pocket, it could go to help with things like roads, bridges, schools and hospitals.

Prock hopes the winner comes forward before then.

"Even if you win $5, that money is yours and we want to pay you that money," said Prock.

Prizes worth more than $50,000 need to be collected in person at the lottery's headquarters in Roseville. The winner has until 5 p.m. on July 28 to come forward.