River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:48 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:44 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Nashville Zoo welcomes 1st spotted fanaloka born in U.S.

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

First spotted fanaloka born in U.S. at Nashville Zoo

Fanalokas are related to mongooses and are listed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a species most people have never heard of: the spotted fanaloka.

Fanaloka are small carnivores from Madagascar, according to the zoo. It’s the first known birth of a spotted fanaloka in the United States.

The male pup’s parents arrived at the zoo recently and will be "living behind the scenes." They’re the only known fanaloka to live at an American zoo.

1652464129-0228ddf0-a4ae-4f94-82ef-3ca7983689bb-original

Spotted fanaloka pup (photo courtesy Nashville Zoo)

Fanalokas are related to mongooses and are listed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature because of deforestation and hunting. They’re the second-largest predator in Madagascar and eat small mammals, reptiles, aquatic animals, bird eggs and insects.

RELATED: Detroit Zoo officials worry raptor may have snatched missing baby wallaby

"We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species!" the zoo said. 

1652464129-40156ba9-cfb1-4f81-a743-6bf2c0fabd72-original.png

Spotted fanaloka pup (photo courtesy Nashville Zoo)