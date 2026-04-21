Mystic Lake Amphitheater holding job fair ahead of June opening

The Brief Mystic Lake Amphitheater is hosting a hiring fair across two weekends in April and May. More than 800 part-time, seasonal jobs are available for the venue’s June opening. The amphitheater is expected to bring $138 million in annual economic impact to the region.



Mystic Lake Amphitheater says it is gearing up for its June debut, and looking to hire hundreds of people to its new venue.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater hiring

What we know:

A hiring fair will run Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26, and again Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3, at Mystic Lake Center. Organizers say job-seekers can apply in advance and should bring valid I-9 documents for same-day hiring.

More than 800 positions are open, a press release says, ranging from entry-level to managerial roles.

Jobs include security, parking, ticket takers, ushers, cleaning, guest services, sustainability, food and beverage, waitstaff, stagehands and runners. Hourly wages for non-tipped roles range from $18 to $25.

Dig deeper:

The 19,000-capacity venue is a partnership between Live Nation and Swervo Development Corp. that features an outdoor plaza overlooking the Minnesota River Valley.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater is set to host more than 30 events each summer, including concerts. Upcoming shows at Mystic Lake Amphitheater include MGK on June 22, Dave Matthews Band on June 23, Bob Dylan on July 6, Hilary Duff on July 25, Chris Stapleton on July 29 and 30, Mumford & Sons on July 31, Goo Goo Dolls on Aug. 4, Guns N’ Roses on Aug. 8, Santana & The Doobie Brothers on Aug. 27, Iron Maiden on Sept. 19 and Pitbull on Sept. 26.