New 19,000-capacity amphitheater in Shakopee gets its name
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new, large outdoor amphitheater coming to Shakopee officially got its name on Tuesday.
New name for Shakopee venue
What we know:
At a ceremony Tuesday morning, officials with Live Nation, which runs the amphitheater, announced the new venue will be known as… Mystic Lake Amphitheater.
The amphitheater is located on the east side of the racetrack, off Canterbury Road. As of Tuesday, construction is still ongoing at the venue.
The backstory:
Officials announced plans for the amphitheater in early 2022, saying the new venue would have a capacity of 19,000 people, about the same capacity as Target Center or the Xcel Energy Center.
In May 2023, officials initially hoped the venue would open sometime in summer 2025.
What's next:
Officials now expect the new venue to open next summer.
The Source: This story uses past FOX 9 reporting and information shared during a Tuesday news conference.