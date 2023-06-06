'My child was stolen from me': Owatonna murder victim's mom speaks out

Just days after her tragic death, a grieving mother is honoring the memory of her daughter in Owatonna.

Authorities say Sabrina Schnoor was killed by a former romantic partner, with her body left underneath an I-35 overpass.

"My child was stolen from me. I'm never going to get to hold her again," Stacia said.

Mother Stacia Schnoor is now using her voice to raise awareness about domestic violence, urging others to seek help. Still processing her loss, Stacia shared her heartache, "It's no secret that everybody has their demons. Nobody's perfect. My daughter wasn't perfect either, but she was perfect to me."

Authorities have revealed that Sabrina was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Jason Lee Horner, in Owatonna last week. Sabrina was left for dead after suffering a fatal shotgun blast underneath an I-35 overpass. In her memory, Sabrina’s family and community members spent a weekend cleaning the once trash-filled area along the train tracks and painted a purple memorial in memory of the 25 year old

"It's a place where somebody can come if they're feeling out of hope and maybe come and be inspired to get help."

Stacia is urging others in troubled relationships to seek help. According to court documents, Sabrina was so fearful of Horner that she had even inquired about getting a gun for protection. Surveillance video from the night of her murder reportedly shows the couple walking the tracks from the nearby Casey’s store, then disappearing under the bridge, with only Horner eventually emerging. He was arrested by police several days later.

"I knew that she had many past issues of abuse with him, and she just would keep going back," Stacia said. "I knew she was afraid of him, but I think she was more afraid not to be with him."

Sabrina had taken preventative steps, including the use of a GPS tracking app on her phone, which she used to notify friends of her whereabouts at all times. Tragically, this app was what led to the discovery of her body.