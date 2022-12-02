Music therapy at Children's Minnesota Hospital: Kelly's Community Champions

Music has the power to heal and nowhere is that more evident than at Children’s Minnesota.

Music therapist Erinn Frees has seen the power of music in patients for more than ten years. Each day, she meets with patients of all ages to give them a reason to smile, hope and sing.

Some of the smallest patients just listen, like 16-month-old Graham Otto, of Hudson, who was diagnosed with Leukemia shortly after his first birthday.

Otto spent weeks in the ICU. His family says you see an immediate response in him when Erinn comes into the room with her instruments.

Children’s Minnesota is a non-profit healthcare organization, and programs like the Music Therapy program are offered to patients at no cost but only with the help of donations.

You can click here if you’d like to donate.