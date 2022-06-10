Music fans ready for Rock the Garden, busy Twin Cities weekend

For many people Rock the Garden is one of the signature signs of summer, and on the edge of downtown Minneapolis crews are hard at work setting the stage for the return of the summer staple.

The concert has been a cornerstone of the Twin Cities outdoor music festival season for more than 20 years.

But after taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, organizers looked at COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates and decided it was time for rock to roll at the Minneapolis Walker Art Center Sculpture Garden once again.

"A lot of folks will be coming together for the first time in a long time. so that will be fun to see everyone having fun with their family," Felicia O'Brien, the Walker Arts Center director of business, told FOX 9.

The Twin Cities as a whole will be busy this weekend, with the Twins, Lynx and Saints all having home stands.

The Minnesota United has a home game at Allianz field on Saturday night – the same night country music stars Eric church and Morgan Wallen have a concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Northern Spark art festival will also lights up the capital city.

But back at the sculpture garden workers are putting the finishing touches on the stages and preparing everything from food trucks to porta potties hoping that Rock the Garden will the cherry on top of a busy weekend.