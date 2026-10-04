What are these mushrooms appearing on your lawn?

The Brief These white mushrooms, known as false parasols, are common in yards across the U.S. They typically appear during the spring or fall due to moist conditions such as heavy rain. False parasols are toxic and can cause extreme digestive problems if they are eaten.



Little white mushrooms called false parasols appear every year on lawns across the country. They may look harmless, but experts say that you should think twice before touching them.

What are those white mushrooms in your yard?

What we know:

Mushrooms appearing in lawns during wet weather are a common sight, and while they may look alarming, they're usually not a sign that your lawn is diseased, according to the University of Minnesota. The most common reason they start popping up on lawns in most conditions is due to heavy rain or excessive irrigation.

These white mushrooms found on lawns are typically Chlorophyllum molybdites, the scientific term for what are more commonly known as false parasols. According to Brian Shaw, a professor at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture, false parasols can cause extreme digestive problems if eaten. While they haven't caused any known deaths, the sheer number of false parasols can make them a concern. They are one of the most consumed poisonous mushrooms in the U.S.

The key identifier for a false parasol is in the gills on the underside of the mushroom caps, says Shaw. As the mushrooms mature, the gills begin to turn a bit green in color.

What we don't know:

It can sometimes be difficult to tell the difference between false parasols and other edible white mushrooms. According to Shaw, you're better off buying mushrooms at a grocery store just to be safe.

Why do they keep coming back?

Dig deeper:

False parasols are saprotrophs, meaning they feed on decaying organic matter in the soil, like dead leaves and grass clippings. They thrive in well-maintained lawns and are natural decomposers. After heavy rain, the fungus rapidly grows mushrooms to release spores into the air.

They often appear in clusters or in the iconic "fairy ring" shape because they're connected underground, with each mushroom growing at the edge of an expanding fungal colony hidden in the soil. These mushrooms can seem to appear overnight because they mostly grow by expanding existing cells rather than creating new ones, allowing them to take quick advantage of the right temperature and moisture conditions.

Can you get rid of them?

What you can do:

Unfortunately, picking the mushrooms won't stop them from coming back, since mushrooms are just the fruiting part of the organism, with most of it living underground. And while you might think fungicide could be a solution, using chemical treatments to kill the fungus will also likely harm other beneficial fungi in the soil of your yard.

As long as you don't touch them or try to eat them, you can most likely safely just leave them in your yard. The only time you should absolutely remove these mushrooms from your yard is if your children or pets start to take an interest in these mushrooms.

If you choose to get rid of false parasols in your yard, you can use a rake to knock the mushrooms over, or you could pull them out by hand. Make sure to wash your hands immediately after touching false parasols, especially before touching your eyes or face.