Multiple-vehicle crash on I-35W in Bloomington causes major traffic backup

Published  May 9, 2025 3:36pm CDT
The scene of the crash on Interstate 35W at 8th Street in Bloomington. Photo courtesy of the Bloomington Fire Department.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 35W in Bloomington has caused major traffic delays.
    • The crash involves four vehicles.
    • MnDOT traffic cameras show northbound I-35W at 86th Street down to one lane where the crash is.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington has caused some major traffic delays. 

Crash at 35W and 86th Street

What we know:

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, an injury crash on northbound I-35W at 86th Street is causing major traffic delays. 

A picture posted by the fire department shows four vehicles that crashed in a line, the first being lifted onto the second vehicle. 

MnDOT traffic cameras show I-35W northbound is down to one lane around the crash. 

MnDOT's 511 map is reporting another crash just yards away. Traffic cameras show that a car and semi-truck collided but were able to move off to the side of the highway. 

What we don't know:

What caused the initial crash is currently unknown. 

The extent of the injuries is also not known. 

The Source: A social media post from the Bloomington Fire Department, and MnDOT's 511 map. 

