Multiple-vehicle crash on I-35W in Bloomington causes major traffic backup
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington has caused some major traffic delays.
Crash at 35W and 86th Street
What we know:
According to the Bloomington Fire Department, an injury crash on northbound I-35W at 86th Street is causing major traffic delays.
A picture posted by the fire department shows four vehicles that crashed in a line, the first being lifted onto the second vehicle.
MnDOT traffic cameras show I-35W northbound is down to one lane around the crash.
MnDOT's 511 map is reporting another crash just yards away. Traffic cameras show that a car and semi-truck collided but were able to move off to the side of the highway.
What we don't know:
What caused the initial crash is currently unknown.
The extent of the injuries is also not known.
The Source: A social media post from the Bloomington Fire Department, and MnDOT's 511 map.