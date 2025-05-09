Multiple-vehicle crash on I-35W in Bloomington causes major traffic backup

article

The Brief A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 35W in Bloomington has caused major traffic delays. The crash involves four vehicles. MnDOT traffic cameras show northbound I-35W at 86th Street down to one lane where the crash is.



A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington has caused some major traffic delays.

Crash at 35W and 86th Street

What we know:

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, an injury crash on northbound I-35W at 86th Street is causing major traffic delays.

A picture posted by the fire department shows four vehicles that crashed in a line, the first being lifted onto the second vehicle.

MnDOT traffic cameras show I-35W northbound is down to one lane around the crash.

MnDOT's 511 map is reporting another crash just yards away. Traffic cameras show that a car and semi-truck collided but were able to move off to the side of the highway.

What we don't know:

What caused the initial crash is currently unknown.

The extent of the injuries is also not known.