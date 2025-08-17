Multiple Minneapolis shootings overnight leaves 3 injured

article

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating multiple overnight shootings. A woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from one shooting. In the other two shootings, two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Minneapolis police are investigating several overnight shootings that left three people injured.

Shooting on 31st Street East

What we know:

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to a report of a shooting around midnight on the 1700 block of 31st Street East.

At the scene, a woman was found suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital, police said.

According to authorities, the woman was in her home when a shot was fired, likely from a passing car.

Police have made no arrests.

Shooting at Lake Street East and Bloomington Avenue

Dig deeper:

Police say that officers responded to a report of a shooting at Lake Street East and Bloomington Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

A man suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound was found at the scene. The man was then taken to the hospital.

According to police, the man was walking outside when he heard gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Big picture view:

According to police, officers, a man was shot inside a vehicle after an altercation inside. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After the man was shot, he ran from the vehicle.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at 3rd Street North and 2nd Avenue North.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to these shootings, but did say the shootings are not connected to each other.