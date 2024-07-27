Multiple injuries after shooting at Noble Sports Park in Brooklyn Park

article

Brooklyn Park police say hundreds of people fled from a park after gunfire left several people with minor injuries and multiple vehicles damaged.

What we know

Law enforcement reportedly responded to Noble Sports Park at about 9:20 p.m. Friday after getting reports of a large gathering "causing a disturbance."

Arriving officers then heard gunfire coming from a group of about 400 people. The people in that group then began to flee when officers approached them.

Brooklyn Park police say "Several victims received minor injuries" from the gunfire.

Officers add that they then found a "large amount" of shell casings and several vehicles struck by gunfire.

Brooklyn Park police say no police officers used any weapons or were injured.

What we don't know

Police have not released the exact number of people injured.