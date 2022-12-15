Multi-vehicle pileup shuts down westbound I-94 near Moorhead: MSP

The Minnesota State Patrol said over a dozen vehicles involved in a pileup closed down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Moorhead Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-94 at milepost seven, just a few miles east of Moorhead.

There were "well over a dozen vehicles involved" in the pileup, including multiple semi-trucks. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to a tweet from Sgt. Jesse Grabow with MSP.

Photos posted at the scene show numerous semi-trucks, a U-Haul, and a snow plow on the side of the road. A semi-truck was also blocking the highway.

Traffic is being diverted off I-94 at exit 15 for county highway 10 in Downer. Grabow did not have an exact time when the highway might re-open.